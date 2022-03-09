11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine

U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Demonstrate react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) Care under fire, Combat Life Saver, and a variety of other lethal skills with medical support from above September 3, 2022, for an audience of VIPs at Razish, National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

