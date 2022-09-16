Attendees gather around an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7421567
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-AP370-1072
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|788.14 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
