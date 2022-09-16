Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    A parachutist with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, signals a “hold” sign before a jump during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to, the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

