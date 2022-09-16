Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Zane “Strobe” Taylor, right wing pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, sits in his aircraft prior to takeoff at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7421566
    VIRIN: 220916-F-AP370-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 700.28 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT