Maj. Zane “Strobe” Taylor, right wing pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, sits in his aircraft prior to takeoff at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7421566 VIRIN: 220916-F-AP370-1046 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 700.28 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.