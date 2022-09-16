Attendees watch aerial performances during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7421568
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-AP370-1401
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT