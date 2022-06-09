SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil

LA MACARENA, Colombia (Sept. 6, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, the command’s Senior Enlisted Leader, meet with leaders and service members of the Colombian military’s Joint Task Force Omega to see how the unit works to counter threats, including transnational criminal organizations and illicit trafficking. Richardson visited Colombia Sept. 5-7 to meet with leaders to discuss security cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Colombia)

