    SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil [Image 12 of 12]

    SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil

    COLOMBIA

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    BOGOTA, Colombia (Sept. 7, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to discuss the U.S.-Colombia security partnership. Richardson visited Colombia Sept. 5-7 to meet with leaders to discuss security cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Colombia)

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    Laura Richardson

