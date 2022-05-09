SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil

BOGOTA, Colombia (Sept. 5, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, poses for a picture with members of the Colombian National Police and service members. Richardson visited Colombia Sept. 5-7 to meet with leaders to discuss security cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Colombia)

