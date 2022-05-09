BOGOTA, Colombia (Sept. 5, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, presents the Legion of Merit award to retired Colombian Gen. Luis Navarro Jiménez for his efforts in strengthening the U.S.-Colombia security partnership. Richardson visited Colombia Sept. 5-7 to meet with leaders to discuss security cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Colombia)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7421053
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-BS738-016
|Resolution:
|1900x1267
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT