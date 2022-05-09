BOGOTA, Colombia (Sept. 5, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Colombian Minister of Defense Iván Velásquez and General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Gen. Helder Giraldo. Richardson visited Colombia Sept. 5-7 to meet with leaders to discuss security cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Colombia)
SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Colombia, Brazil
