U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robin Yi, the company air officer (left), assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and a Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine reviews target data during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:05 Photo ID: 7419953 VIRIN: 220915-M-VL720-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.15 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Austin Gallegos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.