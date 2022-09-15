Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 3 of 10]

    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Arena, a fire support coordinator (center), assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, supervises a bilateral fire control team during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:04
    Photo ID: 7419949
    VIRIN: 220915-M-VL720-1066
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Austin Gallegos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3
    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAS
    5th Anglico
    III MEF
    MARFORK
    ROK Marine Corps
    Pilseung Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT