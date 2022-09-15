U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Arena, a fire support coordinator (center), assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, supervises a bilateral fire control team during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7419949
|VIRIN:
|220915-M-VL720-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Austin Gallegos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
