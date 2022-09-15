ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conclude KMEP 22-3 by posing for a group photo with Republic of Korea Marines at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

