ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conclude KMEP 22-3 by posing for a group photo with Republic of Korea Marines at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)
|09.15.2022
|09.16.2022 04:05
|7419950
|220915-M-VL720-1149
|4207x5259
|1.07 MB
|KR
|0
|0
