    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 2 of 10]

    ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Arena, a fire support coordinator (left), assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines call for fire during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    This work, ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Austin Gallegos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAS
    5th Anglico
    III MEF
    MARFORK
    ROK Marine Corps
    Pilseung Range

