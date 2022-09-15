ROK and U.S. Marines Conclude KMEP 22-3

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group prepare to call in close air support during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Johnson)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 Photo ID: 7419954 by GySgt Jacob Johnson