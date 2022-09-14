Terminal Employment Ex.

Airmen from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron, assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, perform pre-flight checks on an HH-60G Pavehawk at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. While parking, the pilot initiated a 360 degree turn; these are not performed at Davis-Monthan so extra precautions were taken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US