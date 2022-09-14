Airman 1st Class Sam Zamora, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron maintenance crew chief, marshals in an HH-60G Pavehawk at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. While parking, the pilot initiated a 360 degree turn; these are not performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base so extra precautions were taken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7419778
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-BS488-0070
|Resolution:
|5064x3369
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Terminal Employment Ex. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
