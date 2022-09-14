Terminal Employment Ex.

An Airman from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron, performs pre-flight checks on an HH-60G Pavehawk at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base traveled to Boise, Idaho in order to perform Terminal Employment exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

