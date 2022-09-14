Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Terminal Employment Ex. [Image 2 of 6]

    Terminal Employment Ex.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    An Airman from the 55th Rescue Squadron, fires at simulated targets during an exercise at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. Terminal Employment is the training performed in preparation for the final phase of the 55th Rescue Squadrons mission of combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:45
    Photo ID: 7419777
    VIRIN: 220914-F-BS488-0114
    Resolution: 5457x3631
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Terminal Employment Ex. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Terminal Employment Ex.
    Terminal Employment Ex.
    Terminal Employment Ex.
    Terminal Employment Ex.
    Terminal Employment Ex.
    Terminal Employment Ex.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Air Power
    DM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT