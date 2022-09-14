Senior Airman Levi Aragon, 55th Rescue Squadron aircrew, prepares for extraction by an HH-60G Pavehawk while at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. Terminal Employment is the training performed in preparation for the final phase of the 55th Rescue Squadrons mission of combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7419776
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-BS488-0101
|Resolution:
|5095x3390
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Terminal Employment Ex. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT