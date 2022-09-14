Terminal Employment Ex.

Senior Airman Levi Aragon, 55th Rescue Squadron aircrew, prepares for extraction by an HH-60G Pavehawk while at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. Terminal Employment is the training performed in preparation for the final phase of the 55th Rescue Squadrons mission of combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

