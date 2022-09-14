Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 563rd Rescue Group commander, gives welcome remarks to the 355th Wing honorary commanders at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2022. Honorary commanders participated in an immersion tour of the 563rd Rescue Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7419279
    VIRIN: 220914-F-SW533-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour
    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour
    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour
    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour
    Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    honorary commander
    DMAFB
    563rd Rescue Group
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT