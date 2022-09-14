U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Johnston, 48th Rescue Squadron superintendent, and Staff Sgt. Royce Alcocer, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, brief honorary commanders at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 14, 2022. Honorary commanders participated in an immersion tour of the 563rd Rescue Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
This work, Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
