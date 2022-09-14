Lance Jones, 355th Operations Group honorary commander, ties down a container delivery system with Senior Airman Oak Lineberry, 563rd Operational Support Squadron aerial delivery technician at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 14, 2022. Honorary commanders participated in an immersion tour of the 563rd Rescue Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7419280
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-SW533-1033
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT