Quarterly Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Knorr, 55th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, helps Paul Volpe, 563rd Rescue Group honorary commander, into a vest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 14, 2022. Honorary commanders participated in an immersion tour of the 563rd Rescue Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

