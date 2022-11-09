U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Jillian Taylor, Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diana Nieva, Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, right, fold the United States flag during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vandenberg Space force Base, Calif. Sept. 11, 2022. The ceremony was in remembrance and honor of first responders and victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and our nation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7418854 VIRIN: 220911-F-WY757-004 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 3.58 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.