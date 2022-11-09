Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An arrangement of first responders and military gear is presented during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vandenberg Space force Base, Calif. Sept. 11, 2022. The ceremony was in remembrance and honor of first responders and victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and our nation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7418853
    VIRIN: 220911-F-WY757-003
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Patriot Day
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30

