U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Tepezano, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, stands ready to ring the firefighter’s bell during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vandenberg Space force Base, Calif. Sept. 11, 2022. In 2017, the U.S. President proclaimed Sept. 11 as Patriot Day in remembrance and honor of first responders and victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and our Nation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7418855 VIRIN: 220911-F-WY757-001 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 3.61 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.