A firefighter’s helmet is on display during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Sept. 11, 2022. The ceremony was in remembrance of the and honor of the 353 firefighters, first responders and victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and our Nation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7418852
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-WY757-005
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 2022 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT