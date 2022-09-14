Exercise Cartwheel TC3

1st Lt. Corin Swarbrick, a critical care nurse assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve, demonstrates a wound packing procedure during Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, September 14, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

