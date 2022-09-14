Staff Sgt. Kristy Rosado, a surgical technician, assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve observes a Fijian soldier assigned to Logistics & Supply Unit, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, right, examine a tourniquet placement during Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, September 14, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 00:13
|Photo ID:
|7417566
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-MT359-003
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|507.91 KB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel TC3 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Cartwheel Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT