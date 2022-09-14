Exercise Cartwheel TC3

Sgt. Amanda McGowan, a licensed practical nurse assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve, demonstrates tourniquet placement during Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, September 14, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
Exercise Cartwheel Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training
