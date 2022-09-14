Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel TC3 [Image 5 of 9]

    Exercise Cartwheel TC3

    FIJI

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Corin Swarbrick, a critical care nurse assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve, demonstrates a wound packing procedure during Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, September 14, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 00:13
    Photo ID: 7417570
    VIRIN: 220914-A-MT359-007
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 618.09 KB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel TC3 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Cartwheel Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    TAGS

    25 ID
    Partnership
    Tropic Lightning
    3 IBCT
    OPPATHWAYS2022

