A Fijian soldier demonstrates on 1st Lt. Margaret McDonnel, a nurse anesthetist assigned to 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Reserve, an alternate tourniquet application procedure during Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, September 14, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 00:13 Photo ID: 7417569 VIRIN: 220914-A-MT359-006 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 554.35 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel TC3 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.