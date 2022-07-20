The Republic of Korea Army 5th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kyu-Jun Lee visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 20, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Capt. Jonathan Osgood, Commander of E-2 Company, 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, briefs Lt. Gen. Lee on the MQ-1C Gray Eagle and its manned-unmanned teaming capabilities with the AH-64E v6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:04 Photo ID: 7417498 VIRIN: 220720-A-TR140-419 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.12 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.