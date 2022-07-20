The Republic of Korea Army 5th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kyu-Jun Lee visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 20, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Lt. Gen. Lee stands before his staff as he is briefed on these aircraft and their manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 22:04
|Photo ID:
|7417493
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-TR140-778
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
