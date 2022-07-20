The Republic of Korea Army 5th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kyu-Jun Lee visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 20, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Lt. Gen. Lee is welcomed to the unit by Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, Deputy Commanding General of Operations Eighth Army, and Col. Benjamin Boardman, Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:04 Photo ID: 7417492 VIRIN: 220720-A-TR140-700 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.97 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.