ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

The Republic of Korea Army 5th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kyu-Jun Lee visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 20, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Lt. Gen. Lee stands before his staff as he is briefed on these aircraft and their manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.

