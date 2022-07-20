Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 5 of 7]

    ROKA 5th Corps General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Republic of Korea Army 5th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kyu-Jun Lee visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 20, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Sgt. Rene Garduno-Loa, a pilot of the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, briefed Lt. Gen. Lee on the capabilities of the aircraft and how it works with the AH-64E v6 in manned-unmanned teaming.

