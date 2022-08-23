220823-N-PV401-1017 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Cesar Lopez, left, a native of Sylmar, Calif., and Airman Sabriah McKinney, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., perform colors on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Aug. 23. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:13 Photo ID: 7417437 VIRIN: 220823-N-PV401-1017 Resolution: 6970x4649 Size: 907.06 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson Sailors Perform Colors [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.