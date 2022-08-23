Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Sailors Perform Colors [Image 2 of 17]

    USS Carl Vinson Sailors Perform Colors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220823-N-PV401-1017 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Cesar Lopez, left, a native of Sylmar, Calif., and Airman Sabriah McKinney, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., perform colors on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Aug. 23. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7417437
    VIRIN: 220823-N-PV401-1017
    Resolution: 6970x4649
    Size: 907.06 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Sailors Perform Colors [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

