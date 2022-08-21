220821-N-HS181-1113 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 21, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), participate in the San Diego Padres Salute to 100 Years of Aircraft Carriers at Petco Park, Aug. 21. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7417454 VIRIN: 220821-N-HS181-1113 Resolution: 2998x2998 Size: 1.64 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in San Diego Padres Salute [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.