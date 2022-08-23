USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Serve Aboard the Ship

220823-N-PV401-1012 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2022) Airman Sabriah Mckinney, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., performs colors on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Aug. 23. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

