    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Serve Aboard the Ship [Image 3 of 17]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Serve Aboard the Ship

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220823-N-PV401-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Equipment) Airman Pablo Mendoza, a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, performs maintenance on an arresting gear wire on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Aug. 23. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7417441
    VIRIN: 220823-N-PV401-1003
    Resolution: 3538x5304
    Size: 966.05 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Serve Aboard the Ship [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

