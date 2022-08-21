220821-N-HS181-1147 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 21, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kale Pemberton, a native of Longview, Texas, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), greets San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado during the Padres Salute to 100 Years of Aircraft Carriers at Petco Park, Aug. 21. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7417449
|VIRIN:
|220821-N-HS181-1147
|Resolution:
|4439x2955
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in San Diego Padres Salute [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
