220821-N-HS181-1147 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 21, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kale Pemberton, a native of Longview, Texas, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), greets San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado during the Padres Salute to 100 Years of Aircraft Carriers at Petco Park, Aug. 21. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7417449 VIRIN: 220821-N-HS181-1147 Resolution: 4439x2955 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in San Diego Padres Salute [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.