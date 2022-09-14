Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Stoddard, Bravo Company 1-10 Attack Battalion mission survivability officer, unpacks the Army AH-64E Apache at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. The Apache conducts armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike and vertical maneuver missions when required, regardless of daylight or darkness, obscured battlefield or adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7417258
    VIRIN: 220914-F-BC346-1154
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1005.1 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBA22ASE

