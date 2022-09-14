Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Stoddard, Bravo Company 1-10 Attack Battalion mission survivability officer, unpacks the Army AH-64E Apache at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. The Apache conducts armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike and vertical maneuver missions when required, regardless of daylight or darkness, obscured battlefield or adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7417258 VIRIN: 220914-F-BC346-1154 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1005.1 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.