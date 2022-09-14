An Army AH-64E Apache taxis on the fligh tline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. The Apache, along with many other airframes, will function as a static display aircraft during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, Sept. 16-18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
