    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    An Army AH-64E Apache taxis on the fligh tline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. The Apache, along with many other airframes, will function as a static display aircraft during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, Sept. 16-18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7417256
    VIRIN: 220914-F-BC346-1056
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

