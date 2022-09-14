An Army AH-64E Apache prepares to land in preparation for the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. The Apache conducts armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike and vertical maneuver missions when required, regardless of daylight or darkness, obscured battlefield or adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7417257
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-BC346-1077
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|868.54 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
