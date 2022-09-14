Rob Holland, record-breaking aerobatic champion, waves after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 14, 2022. Holland is one of the many civilian acts performing at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo Sept. 16-18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
