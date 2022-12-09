Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220812-N-EJ843-1094 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Johnson, a motorman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), moves food down an assembly line during a replenishment at sea aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 12, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

