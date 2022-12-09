Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220912-N-MZ836-1012 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Tyzjah Webb passes a package to Yoeman 3rd Class Kristy Mateo during a replenishment at sea aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 12, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

