Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220812-N-EJ843-1026 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Marines move food down an assembly line during a replenishment at sea aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 12, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

